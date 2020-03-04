Insights

The Delicate Art of Balancing Ad Load

Emmanuel Josserand Brand, Agency and Industry Relations

Broadcasters and Publishers have been very diligent at orchestrating and carefully crafting appropriate ad load balance to ensure maximum consumer engagement.

On one hand, they need to attract and maintain a strong and positive user experience, adapting to viewing habits on various endpoints and avoiding any excessive disruption to content consumption. On the other hand, they need to ensure that campaigns deliver enabling advertisers to reach their marketing goals, leading to more ad spend. This would in turn fuel investments for additional premium content, and continue the virtuous cycle.

PART OR THE RECIPE IS A METICULOUS BLEND OF 4 KEY INGREDIENTS:

Ad choreography (i.e. quantity, duration and sequence of ads)

(i.e. quantity, duration and sequence of ads) Ad frequency and relevance (to the viewers)

and (to the viewers) Control (viewer ability to control their ad experience)

(viewer ability to control their ad experience) Execution (speed of content delivery and discoverability).

Programmers are uniquely positioned to lead the evolution and create winning ad experiences. But there is not one silver bullet to crafting the ultimate ad load, but constant trials and adjustments to ensure consumers, advertisers and broadcasters are all winning.

In our latest report, the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video Europe, explores current video ad load across European broadcasters and PayTV Operators to help Publishers to adapt their own ad strategies and better craft optimum as experiences for their viewers.

Some of the key insights are featured in the infographic below:

