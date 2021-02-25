Insights

BIPOC Advertising, Tech & Marketing Orgs. You Need to Know

Being an ally to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities is more important now than ever before, and there are many ways to show your support. From shopping Black-owned to staying in tune with black-owned ad tech firms or organizations championing multi-ethnicity in our industry, there are numerous ways to contribute to driving change.

Within the marketing and advertising tech industries, specifically, there are many organizations and affinity groups specific to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities you can engage with on a professional level today.

The FreeWheel Council for Premium Video’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee has curated a list of such organizations below. Please feel free to engage with these organizations when it comes to mentorship opportunities, hiring and recruitment, thought leadership, content creation and more!

Scroll down for a selection of organizations you need to know and check back as the list grows to include new ones.

01 #HireBlack

Focus: Recruitment/HR, Women Focus

Helping 10,000 Black womxn get trained, hired, or promoted. What started as an idea to help 19 Black womxn with resume review sessions on Juneteenth has evolved into an initiative serving a network of 3,000 people and counting.

02 ADCOLOR

Focus: Media Events, Advertising Events, Networking, Recruitment/HR

ADCOLOR champions diversity and inclusion in creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and celebrate one another.

03 AdCamp by the American Advertising Federation (AAF)

Focus: Networking, Youth Focus

AdCamp introduces high school students to the many facets of advertising through hands-on learning activities. It provides them the opportunity to work on a real client campaign, interact with industry professionals, as well as explore career options through company immersions and classroom activities.

04 Blacks Who Design

Focus: Recruitment/HR

Blacks Who Design highlights all of the inspiring Black designers in the industry. The goal is to inspire new designers, encourage people to diversify their feeds, and discover amazing individuals to join your team.

05 Hue

Focus: Recruitment/HR, Networking

Hue aims to amplify voices of color working in marketing, to increase visibility, and to pave a path to rise. You can join as an experienced marketer of color or as an ally who wants to support.

06 International Radio & Television Society (IRTS)

Focus: Media Events, Recruitment/HR

The IRTS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to bringing together the wisdom of yesterday’s founders, the power of today’s leaders, and the promise of tomorrow’s young professionals to build the next generation of media leaders, which we feel should more accurately reflect the diverse demographic of today’s media consumers. To achieve this, IRTS has spent over 35 years actively supporting diversity through our programs and initiatives. IRTS provides education through access with a series of academic programs, industry events, and mentorship pipelines.

07 Media Sales Institute (MSI)

Focus: Media Events, Recruitment/HR

The MSI was created to address the media industry challenge of ensuring a diverse workforce. In order to meet this challenge, the industry needs a large base of qualified and diverse candidates. The MSI is the best long-term plan to recruit highly qualified and diverse entry-level employees. The MSI is an affirmative and proactive way to recruit future sales executives into the media industry. MSI candidates are pre-screened and have demonstrated a strong desire to pursue a career in media sales.

08 National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC)

Focus: Media Events, Communications Events, Recruitment/HR

Founded in 1980, the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) is the premier organization that educates, advocates and empowers for multi-ethnic diversity in the communications industry. Our success stems from our ability to provide the resources that allow our members to cultivate their individual careers. Equally important, we partner with the country’s leading media companies that are committed to leveraging diversity as a business imperative.

09 National Association of Black-owned Broadcasters (NABOB)

Focus: Media Events, Networking

NABOB is the first and only trade organization representing the interests of African-American owners of radio and television stations across the country. The association was organized in 1976 by a small group of African-American broadcasters who desired to establish a voice and a viable presence in the industry and to address specific concerns facing African-American broadcasters.

10 National Black MBA Association

Focus: Recruitment/HR, Networking

The mission of the National Black MBA Association® is to lead in the creation of educational, wealth building, and growth opportunities for those historically underrepresented throughout their careers as students, entrepreneurs and professionals.

11 National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE)

Focus: Engineering Events, Networking, Recruitment/HR

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations based in the United States. NSBE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1975, supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology. NSBE’s mission is to increase the number of culturally responsible Black Engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community.

12 The Ad Tech Collective

Focus: Ad Tech, Networking, Recruitment/HR

A platform and community for Black people in adtech to connect and share insights on trends, job opportunities, and events focused on helping us navigate the adtech landscape.

