FreeWheel Launches a New Video Series ‘Innovators’

Ari Paparo VP, Partnerships and Strategy

Highlighting Companies Driving TV Industry’s Transformation

TV has come a long way from the black and white box in your living room. From the way it’s delivered, to where, when, and how we consume it. The explosion of data and screens has created a need for innovation across the media landscape, in order to improve the way publishers distribute content and advertisers connect with audiences.

“We’ve observed enormous changes in the TV industry over the past decade, making it critical that marketers stay on top of trends in distribution, monetization, audience behavior and ad experience,” said Dave Clark, General Manager, FreeWheel.

TV’s future is dependent upon new ways of thinking across all sides of the ecosystem – buyers and sellers working together to create more value for all via automation, efficiency and scaled usage of data. At FreeWheel, we’re in the unique position to be part of the conversations happening on all sides of the table and believe it’s time a light is shined on the brands, agencies and publishers driving this innovation.

Today, we’re excited to introduce FreeWheel Innovators – a video series showcasing the companies who are developing and implementing new technology and marketing strategies to improve the TV viewing experience for everyone – buyers, sellers, and viewers. These innovators have intuitive approaches for approaching the media landscape ranging from data fueled insights to a conscious marketing mindset.

The inaugural episode of FreeWheel Innovators highlights BrkThru, a full-service agency. BrkThru’s founders came from the programmatic agency world and wanted to go beyond simply eliminating the typical obstacles to running campaigns. BrkThru’s commitment to client service met its greatest challenge in 2020. BrkThru’s VP of Media Services, Tom Leone, discusses how the agency turned the challenges of the pandemic into an opportunity for its customers by developing in-depth media trend reports and helping accelerate their customers’ moves to a digital-first strategy.

You can watch BrkThru’s story here and be sure to tune in monthly as we share more stories from across the industry.

