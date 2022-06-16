Insights

The Cannes Connection

It’s an understatement to say that a lot has changed since we last gathered at Cannes. So much has changed in the world. And so much has changed within FreeWheel.

Over the past three years, FreeWheel has grown our capabilities, our client base and our role within the premium video ecosystem. With a focus on connections, we are bringing unique value to media buyers and sellers alike. Said simply, we have transitioned to a platform company that helps premium video advertising work. And dare we say, work better.

And, in fact, connections are what Cannes is all about. We look forward to reconnecting, in person, with clients, partners and the industry. I find that everyone comes to Cannes with an openness to new ways of approaching the business. And with that comes discovery. Cannes is all about discovering new companies, new capabilities, and new ways of solving business challenges.

We hope that feeling of discovery happens when you spend time at FreeWheel Beach. One of the main opportunities to share ideas will be at our content sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our broad theme is The Future of Television. On Tuesday, we will focus on what it will take to solve the needs of an evolving industry in a way that benefits all sides of the premium video ecosystem. We’ll talk to advertisers and agencies in search of targeted scale; suppliers focused on delivering value in a multi-screen world; and a host of partners helping to drive innovation in the space. The next day, we’ll explore the latest thinking and developments around addressability in the international and U.S. markets with the most knowledgeable experts from around the globe. And in a late afternoon session, we’ll discuss the future of work—including how to stay fit mentally and physically in unprecedented times.

It’s all don’t miss programming, so please take a look at our agenda and join us if you can. We’ll also be circulating lots of content post-Cannes, so if you can’t make it, please visit FreeWheel.com, or follow us on social media to stay in touch with all the insights and conversation.

I look forward to learning, sharing, and celebrating again in the wonderful experience that is Cannes. FreeWheel looks forward to bringing the industry together to turn on the future of premium video advertising.

Learn more and request your invitation: freewheelcannes2022.com